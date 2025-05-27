The remains of 368 Japanese people were newly laid to rest in a memorial service in Tokyo on Monday at a national cemetery for unidentified people who died abroad during World War II.

The remains were collected from locations including the Solomon Islands, Russia and Ioto, a Pacific island widely known as Iwo Jima.

The number of people laid to rest at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery now totals 371,008, including some who died after the war as detainees in Siberia.