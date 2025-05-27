The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held its first-ever summit with China and Arab Gulf states on Tuesday as the three sides sought to ramp up economic cooperation in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral tariffs.

The summit was the latest sign of countries looking to work together to fend off Trump’s trade moves and could even lay the groundwork for a new bloc.

This format creates a “new space for collaboration as we explore pathways to synergize our strengths,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, this year's ASEAN chair, said in opening remarks as he hosted Chinese Premier Li Qiang and leaders of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Kuala Lumpur.