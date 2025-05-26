U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "absolutely” considering new sanctions against Russia, after Moscow launched a second night of deadly missile and drone strikes across much of Ukraine.

Trump’s comments, made to reporters in New Jersey on Sunday before he boarded Air Force One, came as he grows visibly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the state of talks meant to deliver a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"I’m not happy with what Putin is doing,” Trump said. "He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time — always gotten along with him — but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”