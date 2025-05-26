With an admission letter in hand, Taiwanese student Yu-hsuan Lin was ready to attend her dream school, Harvard University, this September.

But the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students made her feel anxious and helpless, Lin said at her Taipei apartment.

"The path towards my dream is actually harder and tougher than I expected. There are so many uncertainties," she said.