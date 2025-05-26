Supporters of Poland’s presidential contenders took to the streets of Warsaw on Sunday for parallel marches that highlight deep divisions in the European Union nation a week before a tightly contested runoff election.

Pro-government Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is running neck-and-neck with Karol Nawrocki, who’s backed by the main opposition Law & Justice party and has sought to attract far-right voters. The election will decide whether one of the EU’s fastest-growing economies can resist the surge of populism sweeping the bloc.

"It’s now or never,” Trzaskowski, 53, told supporters carrying red-and-white Polish flags. "We’re in the final stretch, we need determination, we need every vote so that we win the future.”