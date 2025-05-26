European leaders are racing to figure out how to keep Ukraine supplied with weapons as U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be walking away from the war. One option: buy American.

Europe has neither the stocks of arms nor the capacity to make them in large enough volume as it becomes clear that the U.S. won’t be delivering any more. The White House has also refused Europe’s appeals to keep up the push to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to an immediate ceasefire by stepping up sanctions.

Instead, the Kremlin seems to be stalling on peace talks promised to Trump as it prepares for a summer offensive, according to people familiar with the matter. A proposal that’s gaining more credence is to purchase more American systems — and then send those weapons on to Ukraine, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.