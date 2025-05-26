Leaving her weekly workout class, Lama was shocked to discover she was no longer a Kuwaiti — one of tens of thousands of people, mostly women, suddenly stripped of citizenship.

After her credit card payment for the class in Kuwait City was declined, she learnt her bank account was temporarily frozen because her nationality, acquired through marriage, had been revoked.

"It was a shock," said the grandmother in her 50s, originally from Jordan, who like others interviewed asked to use a pseudonym, fearing a backlash from the authorities.