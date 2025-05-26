Israel’s military push in the Gaza Strip aims to take over 75% of the small coastal strip within two months, containing some 2 million people into three areas, according to Israeli media accounts of a military briefing on Sunday.

The offensive is aimed at finally defeating Hamas, or forcing the exile of its leadership, and pressing the militant group to release the remaining hostages taken in Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the media reports from organizations including Haaretz.

The entire population of the Gaza Strip, just 226 kilometers in total, would be forced into three areas comprising 25% of the territory: in the Masawi area in the south, into refugee camps in central Gaza and in Gaza City in the north, according to the reports. The Israeli military already controls about 40% of Gaza.

The announcement comes as humanitarian aid has begun to trickle back into Gaza, and a new U.S.-backed aid program is set to begin as soon as Monday. Israel, which had blocked all aid in early March, has been under heavy international criticism amid warnings of starvation.

Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union, triggered the conflict when it attacked southern Israel. It killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages. Israel’s offensive has killed more than 53,000 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.