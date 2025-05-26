Iran on Monday ruled out suspending its uranium enrichment as part of any nuclear deal with the United States, a key demand from Washington in successive rounds of talks between the foes.

The issue of enrichment has come into focus in recent weeks, with Iran staunchly defending its right to enrich uranium as part of what it says is a civilian nuclear program, while the United States wants it to stop.

The negotiations, which began in April, are the highest-level contact between the foes since the United States quit a landmark 2015 nuclear accord during U.S. President Donald Trump's first term.