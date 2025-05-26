Police have arrested a 20-year-old U.S. Marine stationed at Camp Hansen in Okinawa Prefecture after allegedly fleeing the scene of a car crash that injured four people, including two elementary schoolchildren.

Lance Cpl. Ivan Garciamartinez was taken into custody Sunday by Okinawa Prefectural Police on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury in violation of the road traffic law.

He is accused of causing a collision on National Route 58 in the city of Naha around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and failing to provide assistance to the victims.

The suspect denied part of the allegations, according to police, telling investigators “It’s not true that I failed to help the injured.”

Garciamartinez’s breathalyzer test showed an alcohol level approximately twice the legal limit, police said. Authorities are considering additional charges related to drunk driving as the investigation continues.

According to police, Garciamartinez was driving a passenger car when he struck a water tank situated between the main road and a side road, then collided with another vehicle driven by a 39-year-old woman. Her husband, also 39, and their children — a 10-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son — were in the car and suffered minor injuries. Police allege the suspect left the scene without offering assistance.

Translated by The Japan Times