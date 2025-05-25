When officials in the home province of Vietnam’s top leader went door to door recently, pressing residents to sign letters agreeing to the Trump Organization’s plans for a new golf community, Le Van Truong wanted to refuse.

Planning documents promised a "new benchmark in luxury, recreation and business.” Truong, 54, pictured something else: the uprooting of a cemetery with five generations of his ancestors and the loss of rich farmland that has sustained local families for centuries.

Yet, he signed anyway, because, as he put it, "there’s nothing I can do.”