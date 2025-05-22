Taiwan is confident that the United States will remain a formidable power in Asia and can deter China from attempting an invasion of the island, Taiwan’s defense minister said, while recognizing the urgency of strengthening the island’s own defenses.

Some of President Donald Trump’s words and actions on Taiwan — raising tariffs, demanding that it drastically raise military spending, and accusing Taiwan of stealing the U.S. lead in making semiconductors — have magnified doubts in Taiwan about whether the United States would step in if China attacked the island. Beijing claims the island democracy is its territory and has said unification is inevitable, by force if necessary.

But China can be held in check by the United States’ forces and alliances across Asia, and by reminding Beijing of the terrible economic cost that a war would exact, Wellington Koo, Taiwan’s defense minister, said in his most extensive interview since taking the job a year ago.