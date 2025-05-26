Lee Jae-myung, the liberal South Korean presidential candidate, said Monday he would aim to restore communications between Seoul and Pyongyang — including a military hotline severed two years ago — if elected in the country’s June 3 presidential election.
The front-runner in the South Korean election, laid out a number of foreign policy pledges in a Facebook post that included a noticeably softer approach to the nuclear-armed North than his ousted predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol.
“We will pursue a Korean Peninsula where tensions are eased and coexistence is achieved through denuclearization and peace,” Lee, the Democratic Party candidate, wrote.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.