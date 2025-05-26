Lee Jae-myung, the liberal South Korean presidential candidate, said Monday he would aim to restore communications between Seoul and Pyongyang — including a military hotline severed two years ago — if elected in the country’s June 3 presidential election.

The front-runner in the South Korean election, laid out a number of foreign policy pledges in a Facebook post that included a noticeably softer approach to the nuclear-armed North than his ousted predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol.

“We will pursue a Korean Peninsula where tensions are eased and coexistence is achieved through denuclearization and peace,” Lee, the Democratic Party candidate, wrote.