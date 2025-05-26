Two weeks after pulling back from the brink of all-out war, India and Pakistan are now racing to win over global opinion.

Both sides are sending delegations to global capitals to influence international perception of the conflict, as tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals continue to simmer.

New Delhi this week dispatched seven teams of diplomats and lawmakers to capitals of some 30 countries, including in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and South America as part of its publicity campaign. The delegates have been told to detail Islamabad’s history of supporting militants, and its alleged involvement in the deadly April 22 attacks in the India-administered part of Kashmir, which triggered the latest conflict.