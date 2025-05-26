France and Vietnam are set to sign dozens of deals on Monday when French President Emmanuel Macron meets Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi as he seeks to increase France's influence in the former colony, which faces threats of high U.S. tariffs.

In his first formal visit to the country, and the first for a French president in nearly a decade, Macron will be accompanied by more than a dozen business executives, said an official with knowledge of the matter, and is expected to oversee the signing of possibly 30 agreements while trying to boost cooperation in multiple sectors, including aviation, nuclear energy, railroads, renewables, research, satellites and defense.

Macron's long-planned trip to Vietnam, the first leg of a larger Southeast Asian tour including Indonesia and Singapore, comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats on Friday to impose 50% duties on EU goods from June, critically escalating trade tensions with the 27-country bloc.