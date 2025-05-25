Americans on Sunday mark five years since George Floyd was killed by a U.S. police officer, as President Donald Trump backtracks on reforms designed to tackle racism.
Floyd's deadly arrest on May 25, 2020, helped launch the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement into a powerful force that sought to resolve America's deeply rooted racial issues, from police violence to systemic inequality.
But since Trump's return to power in January — he was serving his first term when Floyd died — his administration has axed civil rights investigations and cracked down on diversity hiring initiatives.
