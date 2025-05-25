Russia intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s capital, firing drones and missiles overnight after a seven-hour barrage of Kyiv on Saturday that was one of the most sustained in the four-year war.

The airstrikes, which spilled over into early Sunday, followed the second stage of a major prisoner-of-war swap. Another 307 prisoners on each side were exchanged near Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Hours before, Kyiv came under fire by the first round of the Russian barrage. Explosions were heard across Kyiv and debris from intercepted projectiles fell in several districts after Kremlin forces fired drones and missiles, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.