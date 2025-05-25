Attendees at a graduation event for new U.S. army officers Saturday tried to brush off inflammatory remarks by Donald Trump, but said they were not surprised by the president's rhetoric.

Trump's speech at the West Point Military Academy veered between attacks on transgender people and army diversity, equity and inclusion policies to slamming his predecessors.

An infantry major who declined to give their name said that Trump "sure had them on their toes" with his speech, but when asked about the political content said: "it was my first commander-in-chief's speech" — so had nothing with which to compare.