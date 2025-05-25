U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to block Harvard University, with its global reputation for academic excellence, from enrolling international students adds to a growing list of measures that risk severely undercutting American "soft power."

A federal judge has placed a temporary hold on the Harvard ban.

But the president's move was just part of a wider ideological battle he has waged against dozens of long-established programs designed to promote diversity and cooperation at home and abroad — and to expand U.S. influence in the process.