Syrian authorities on Saturday announced an interior ministry restructuring that includes fighting cross-border drug- and people-smuggling as they seek to improve ties with Western nations that have lifted sanctions.

Keen to reboot and rebuild nearly 14 years after a devastating civil war broke out, the new authorities in Damascus have hailed Washington's lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The move was formalized Friday after being announced by President Donald Trump on a Gulf tour this month during which he shook hands with Syria's jihadist-turned-interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.