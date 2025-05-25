The 2025 Osaka Expo is showcasing not only cutting-edge technologies from around the world but also the uniqueness of different countries and areas, including the host Kansai region.

The Kansai Pavilion offers numerous experiences to allow visitors to understand the rich history and culture of the region, according to the Osaka Expo's official guidebook. In contrast, the Osaka Healthcare Pavilion, another Kansai-related pavilion, exhibits futuristic products by local manufacturers.

Takeo Mori, secretary-general of the Kansai Pavilion, emphasized the coexistence of diversity and unity particular to the region. "Under the slogan 'Diverse Kansai and One Kansai,' we are all here to help visitors learn how attractive the Kansai region is," he said, noting that local people are enjoying running the pavilion themselves.