The transport ministry is considering abolishing monochromatic versions of "gotochi" special vehicle registration plates designed by local governments, it was learned.

The ministry will allow only multicolor versions of gotochi license plates from as early as the next round of solicitations for plate designs, in an effort to ease the burden on license plate makers amid an expected increase in demand.

License plates with special designs were introduced in 2017. There are 73 types of gotochi plates, issued to residents of the local governments that created the designs, and two types available to drivers nationwide, including a design related to the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka.