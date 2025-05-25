North Korea said Sunday that three people had been detained over an accident involving one of the country’s newest destroyers last week — an incident that was seen as a public embarrassment to strongman Kim Jong Un.

Pyongyang said last week that a “serious accident” took place as Kim attended a launching ceremony at the shipyard in Chongjin on the country’s eastern coast that saw “sections of the warship's bottom crushed.”

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said that an investigation into the accident — which Kim earlier labeled an intolerable "criminal act" — “is being intensified.” Analysts said the incident likely occurred in front of a large crowd, dealing Kim a rare public humiliation.