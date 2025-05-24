Harvard University won a temporary court order blocking the Trump administration from enforcing a ban on international students at the school, giving it a win in a high-stakes legal fight with broad implications for higher education in the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled on Friday that the government can’t enforce the ban, which it imposed the day before. Burroughs issued her ruling just hours after Harvard sued the U.S. in Boston federal court. She granted the university a temporary restraining order (TRO), finding that it would sustain "immediate and irreparable injury” if the Department of Homeland Security directive went into effect.

The directive threatens to deliver a crippling blow to the oldest and richest U.S. university and escalates the government’s fight with elite colleges.