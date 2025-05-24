Mervat Hijazi and her nine children didn't eat at all on Thursday — save her underweight baby who had a sachet of peanut paste.

"I'm so ashamed of myself for not being able to feed my children," Hijazi said from their tent pitched amid the rubble of Gaza City. "I cry at night when my baby cries and her stomach aches from hunger."

Six-year-old Zaha can't sleep because of Israel's bombardment.