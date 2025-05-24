Dozens of staffers were fired from the White House National Security Council on Friday, as President Donald Trump moved to slash the size and scope of the once-powerful body, five sources briefed on the matter said.

Staff dealing with most major geopolitical issues, from Ukraine to Kashmir, were terminated in the afternoon, said the sources, who requested anonymity as they were not permitted to speak to the media.

The move came just weeks after Secretary of State Marco Rubio took over from Mike Waltz as national security adviser.