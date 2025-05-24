The Japanese government plans to launch a disaster relief network comprising local governments, companies and nonprofit organizations so that they can collaborate smoothly in the event of a crisis.

It aims to build a network that facilitates cooperation by grasping the human and material resources held by the private sector and NPOs, ahead of the creation of a government agency dedicated to disaster response in fiscal 2026.

Due to the difficulty of launching such efforts, many companies do not engage in disaster relief programs despite increased interest in the field amid growing awareness of corporate social responsibility.