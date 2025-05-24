The Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito are preparing to accept an opposition party proposal to amend a pension reform bill, paving the way for its enactment during the current session of parliament.

The ruling bloc will back the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's amendment, which includes a plan to raise basic pension benefits, senior LDP and Komeito members said Saturday.

With the proposal getting the nod, including from LDP members who had demanded the increased benefits be scrapped from the original draft, the bill is likely to pass during the current session, which ends June 22.