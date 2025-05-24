The Liberal Democratic Party held a study session on Friday in an apparent attempt to let proponents of a consumption tax cut blow off steam following the party's decision to forgo including the measure in its election platform.

While some participants voiced calls for a tax cut, the of the LDP's Research Commission on the Tax System ended without a hitch in just an hour and 20 minutes, 10 minutes shorter than planned.

The LDP leadership has decided not to include a consumption tax reduction in its campaign pledges for the upcoming Upper House election.