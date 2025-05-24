Harvard University's links to China, long an asset to the school, have become a liability as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump levels accusations that its campus is plagued by Beijing-backed influence operations.

On Thursday, the administration moved to revoke Harvard's ability to enroll foreign students, saying it fostered antisemitism and coordinated with the Chinese Communist Party. Among them are Chinese nationals who made up about a fifth of Harvard's foreign student intake in 2024, the university said.

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked the administration's order after the Cambridge, Massachusetts, university sued.