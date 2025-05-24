He imposed martial law, sent armed troops to parliament, and was unceremoniously stripped of office — but some South Koreans still believe disgraced ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol is the country's true leader.

Yoon is barred from standing in the June 3 snap election triggered by his ouster, but experts say his influence continues to loom over the poll, as he drew extreme religious figures and right-wing YouTubers into mainstream politics.

These die-hard backers dismiss his impeachment and ongoing criminal trial on insurrection charges as a sham, and say he is a hero who has sacrificed himself for the country.