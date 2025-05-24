South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung saw his lead in the election campaign narrow sharply in the latest opinion poll released Friday, as the conservative ruling party’s Kim Moon-soo made up ground after their first TV debate.
The opposition Democratic Party nominee Lee had the backing of about 45% in a Gallup Korea poll conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, a drop of 6 percentage points compared with the previous week. Support for the ruling People Power Party’s Kim rose by 7 percentage points to 36%.
While that still leaves Lee with the upper hand, Kim could draw neck and neck with him if he is able to convince the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok to stand down and is then able to garner most of his support.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.