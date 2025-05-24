South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung saw his lead in the election campaign narrow sharply in the latest opinion poll released Friday, as the conservative ruling party’s Kim Moon-soo made up ground after their first TV debate.

The opposition Democratic Party nominee Lee had the backing of about 45% in a Gallup Korea poll conducted between Tuesday and Thursday, a drop of 6 percentage points compared with the previous week. Support for the ruling People Power Party’s Kim rose by 7 percentage points to 36%.

While that still leaves Lee with the upper hand, Kim could draw neck and neck with him if he is able to convince the Reform Party’s Lee Jun-seok to stand down and is then able to garner most of his support.