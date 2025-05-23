The Trump administration’s latest blow against Harvard University — cutting off its ability to enroll foreign students — rippled throughout higher education Thursday, because it aims at a major source of revenue for hundreds of schools across the United States.

Because international students are more likely to pay full tuition, they essentially subsidize other students who receive aid, said educational consultant Chuck Ambrose, former president of the University of Central Missouri.

The administration’s move to stop foreign enrollment is a huge blow to Harvard and sends a message to other universities: "You could be next,” said Robert Kelchen, a professor at the University of Tennessee who researches university finances.