For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the shooting of two young embassy staffers at a Jewish event in Washington was a horrific example of the antisemitism that has flared across the world since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Washington police arrested a lone suspect, who allegedly chanted pro-Palestinian slogans before shooting Yaron Lischinsky, a researcher at the Israeli embassy, and Sarah Milgrim, an administrative assistant.

Netanyahu branded the killings as "a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism" and drew an explicit link with the increasingly hostile climate facing Israel over the war in Gaza, which has ranged from campus protests to accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice.