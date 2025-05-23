The U.S. Supreme Court shielded the Federal Reserve from Donald Trump’s push to fire top officials at independent federal agencies, in a decision likely to quell concerns that the president might remove Jerome Powell.

In a ruling Thursday that let Trump oust officials at two other agencies, the court said its decision wouldn’t apply to the Fed, calling it a "uniquely structured, quasi-private entity.”

The decision provides a measure of clarity about Powell’s job security after a period of uncertainty. Trump last month sent conflicting signals, posting on April 17 that "Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!” before telling reporters April 22 that he has "no intention of firing him.”