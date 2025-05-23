Some Japanese reality show cast members are still pestered with defamation five years after professional wrestler Hana Kimura, who appeared on popular show "Terrace House," took her own life after a flood of defamatory comments on social media.

Reality shows are still popular in Japan. Television broadcasters and online streaming services have taken steps to support and protect cast members, but defamation has not stopped.

Recently, a man in his 20s who participated in such a show was hit by the spread of fake information about him. He said, "I felt like my whole life was denied and I had a hole in my heart."