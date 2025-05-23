Telecom giant NTT has developed what it describes as the world’s first “flying lightning rod,” or drones that will trigger lightning and redirect it safely to the ground to prevent it from striking people or vital infrastructure.

In multiple field tests in the mountainous areas of Hamada, Shimane Prefecture, between December and January, the company flew a drone equipped with a proprietary lightning-resistant cage to an approaching thundercloud when it noted the electric field intensity at ground level had increased, signaling an impending lightning strike.

The drone, which was connected to the ground with a wire, triggered a lightning strike — marking the first time such a feat has been achieved globally, according to NTT — with the 2,000 volts of electric current flowing through the wire.