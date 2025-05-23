Princess Aiko will visit Laos in November, her first official visit overseas, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

According to the agency, Japan received an invitation from Laos this month as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year.

After flying to Laos by civil aircraft, the princess will make a courtesy visit to Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith. She will also attend a commemorative anniversary event.

The exact date of her trip has yet to be decided.

In 2006, the princess, then 4, accompanied her parents, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on their trip to the Netherlands.

When she was a second-year student of Gakushuin Girls' Senior High School in 2018, she studied at Eton College in Britain on a short summer program.

Imperial Family members have visited Laos four times, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko in 1999 and Emperor Naruhito in 2012 as crown prince.