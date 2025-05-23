The president of Paraguay, the only South American country with official ties to Taiwan, has offered to act as a facilitator for countries that seek high-level interactions with Taipei, including the United States and Japan.

“I have told the U.S. president that if he ever wants to meet (Taiwanese) President Lai (Ching-te), he's more than welcome to do it in Paraguay,” the country’s leader, Santiago Pena, told The Japan Times late Thursday.

“There are not many places in the world where you can bring together the president of Taiwan and the leaders of other nations that are our good friends,” Pena said in an exclusive interview following a summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo a day earlier that saw Japan and Paraguay upgrade relations to a strategic partnership.