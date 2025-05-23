A third-party committee set up by Fuji Television Network on Thursday defended its report concluding that former television personality Masahiro Nakai had committed "sexual violence" against a former Fuji TV announcer.

The move came in response to a statement released by a lawyer for Nakai on May 12 that argued that a violent or coercive sexual act typically associated with the Japanese term for sexual violence could not be confirmed between Nakai and the woman.

The third-party committee said in a statement Thursday that its recognition of sexual violence was based on the World Health Organization's definition because Fuji TV and its parent, Fuji Media Holdings, needed to fulfill their accountability to global shareholders.

The committee rejected the request from Nakai's side to disclose interview records and other evidence, claiming that it would undermine its independence and neutrality.

Regarding the Nakai side's claim that for the committee's hearing, it had initially proposed waiving a confidentiality obligation under an agreement between him and the woman, the committee recognized that Nakai's side had been positive about taking such action.

The committee, however, said that Nakai ultimately did not agree to lifting the restriction, citing strong concerns about the woman's commitment to the obligation.

The committee concluded that it did not lack neutrality, fairness and impartiality.