Philippine immigration authorities have detained seven members of the "JP Dragon" crime ring based in the Southeast Asian country and comprising former Japanese gang members, it was learned Friday.

The seven members, including Hikari Ishikawa, 45, and Masato Morihiro, 37, were wanted by Japanese police on allegations of theft.

Five including Ishikawa were found Wednesday in a residential district in the province of Bulacan, north of Manila, while Morihiro and one other member were found the same day in a condominium in the Metropolitan Manila region.