The Pentagon's top spokesman on Friday denied a report that the U.S. is considering the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. troops from South Korea.

"Reports that the DoD will reduce U.S. troops in the Republic of Korea are not true," chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell wrote on X, using the acronym for the Department of Defense and the formal name for South Korea.

The remarks came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House is considering an option to pull out roughly 4,500 troops and relocate them to areas in the Indo-Pacific region, including the U.S. territory of Guam.