North Korea has begun a full-scale investigation into the accident that occurred during the launch of a warship this week, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Pyongyang has said the incident on Wednesday was caused by a loss of balance while the vessel was being launched, and sections of the bottom of the warship were crushed.

An internal inspection found that there were no holes at the warship's bottom, but the starboard hull was scratched and seawater flowed into the stern section through the rescue channel, the report said.