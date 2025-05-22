U.S. President Donald Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday with explosive false claims of white "genocide" and unfair land seizures during a tense White House meeting that was reminiscent of his February ambush of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Murder rates are high in South Africa, but the overwhelming majority of victims are Black.

Ramaphosa arrived prepared for an aggressive reception, bringing popular white South African golfers as part of his delegation and saying he wanted to discuss trade.