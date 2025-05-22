For world leaders, an invitation to the Oval Office used to be a coveted prize. Under U.S. President Donald Trump, it's become a ticket to a brutal political ambush.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa became the latest victim in a long line that started with Trump's notorious row with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February.

Trump has turned what were staid diplomatic "photo sprays" under predecessor Joe Biden into punishing, hourlong tests of nerve in the heart of the U.S. presidency, played out on live television.