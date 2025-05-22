The European Union is readying a fresh round of sanctions against Russia after leaders threatened Moscow with "massive" economic punishment for not agreeing to a ceasefire in Ukraine.
But after 17 packages of sanctions since the Kremlin's 2022 invasion, is there much more the bloc can do?
Since Russian tanks rolled over Ukraine's border some three years ago, the EU has sought to hurt Moscow's war effort with unprecedented sanctions.
