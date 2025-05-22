Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he was open to a "temporary ceasefire" in Gaza, as international pressure intensified over Israel's renewed offensive and aid blockade in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"If there is an option for a temporary ceasefire to free hostages, we'll be ready," Netanyahu said, noting that at least 20 hostages held by Hamas and its allies were still believed to be alive.

But he reaffirmed that the Israeli military aimed to bring all of Gaza under its control by the end of its operation.