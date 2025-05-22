Israeli soldiers mistakenly fired warning shots at diplomats representing the European Union, U.K., China, Russia and other countries on Wednesday.

The diplomats — none of whom were hurt — were visiting the West Bank town of Jenin and, according to the Israel Defense Forces, deviated from an approved route in what it described as an active combat zone.

"IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance them away,” the IDF said in a statement. "The IDF regrets the inconvenience caused.”

Italy’s foreign minister summoned the Israeli ambassador to clarify what happened.

"I heard about the incident in Jenin today where Israel’s defense forces shot warning shots, but still shots, at a group of diplomats approaching the refugee camp, within the visit organized by the Palestinian Authority,” the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said to reporters. "We definitely call on Israel to investigate this incident and also hold those accountable who are responsible for this.”

The IDF said it will investigate the incident, which comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the rest of the world over the continuation of the war in Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs Palestinians in the West Bank, condemned the IDF, saying it "deliberately targeted by live fire an accredited diplomatic delegation.”

The PA said the group also included diplomats representing Morocco, Brazil, Japan, Canada, India, Poland, Turkey, Romania, Mexico, Egypt and Jordan.