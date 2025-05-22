A hacker who breached the communications service used by former U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz earlier this month intercepted messages from a broader swath of American officials than has previously been reported, according to a review.

The discovery potentially raises the stakes of a breach that has already drawn questions about data security in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

More than 60 unique government users of the messaging platform TeleMessage have been identified in a cache of leaked data provided by Distributed Denial of Secrets, a U.S. nonprofit whose stated mission is to archive hacked and leaked documents in the public interest. The trove included material from disaster responders, customs officials, several U.S. diplomatic staffers, at least one White House staffer and members of the Secret Service.