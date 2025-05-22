Two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed late Wednesday outside a Jewish museum in Washington by a gunman who shouted "free Palestine," authorities said, with U.S. and Israeli leaders expressing shock and outrage over the killings.

U.S. President Donald Trump quickly condemned the attack, saying "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!"

"Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA," he added on social media.